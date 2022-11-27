Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Eye Brighton Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea are targeting Robert Sanchez to replace Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea are anticipating the departure of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and have already began to identify replacements in the event it does happen. Robert Sanchez is one of those.

Graham Potter has a brilliant relationship with the Brighton Goalkeeper, who is currently at the World Cup with Spain, but is yet to make an appearance.

Chelsea are targeting Robert Sanchez, and he could be the ideal goalkeeper to fit into what Potter wants to do at his new club.

Chelsea are interested in signing Robert Sanchez.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as a main target for the goalkeeper spot.

Sanchez is the main target, and he may be the one the club move for to replace Mendy in the Chelsea net.

Jordan Pickford was another player that was looked at it, but at this moment in time Sanchez is the number one target for Chelsea.

Robert Sanchez is the number one target for Chelsea.

Graham Potter wants a goalkeeper more comfortable with the ball at his feet to build up play from the back as he did with his Brighton side. Sanchez was instrumental in that success.

The Spanish goalkeeper is likely to be open to the move to a bigger club, as it would surely stake his claim to start in the Spain team in the future.

One to keep an eye on for Chelsea, as they definitely look to strengthen the goalkeeper spot over the coming months.

