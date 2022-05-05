Chelsea are still looking to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old's future at Stamford Bridge remains unclear beyond this summer despite having a contract which runs until 2025.

Kepa, who has made 15 appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions, is the number two behind Edouard Mendy and his time at the club has been underwhelming for the £71.6 million they paid for him back in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao.

Over time, Kepa has restored his confidence which has been helped by the appointment of Thomas Tuchel who has given the Spaniard chances when they have become available.

IMAGO / PA Images

But his time at Chelsea could be coming to an end, and although no decision has been made yet, ESPN report that the club's desire it still to sell him this summer.

Juventus, Lazio and Barcelona have all been linked so far, but no transfer or loan can occur until the club's takeover is finalised and completed due to the Blues being unable to conduct any transfer activity as a result of their special operating licence.

Tuchel has confirmed he will hold honest summer talks with the goalkeeper to sort his future out one way or the other, but it appears if there is a way out, the two could part ways at the end of the season.

"We need to ask him, and we need to be honest with him. And he needs to be honest with us, this is the most important," Tuchel admitted earlier this month on Kepa's future.

"He is still our player, and we don't know about the situation with the ownership, what is possible and what is not. So first of all, he is our player, and he is a fantastic guy to deal with this kind of situation, which is not easy for him.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"I felt his disappointment around the Club World Cup where he played a brilliant semi-final, but we put in Edou in the final. I felt his disappointment, I could understand it even, and we had a talk about it. I felt his disappointment also for the Carabao Cup final because he brought us there and had the feeling he deserved – and he was right – to play in the final. Still, we made the decision for Edou.

"It's always a thin line in these decisions, and there is never a 100% reason to go against Kepa because he deserves it, and we trust him. But this is such an obvious decision when you go for somebody (in goal) that you can't play the other person because there is no other position than goalkeeper. I think it will influence, of course, his feeling about it and how he sees it.

"Edou is the number one and deserves to be the number one. I think it's also important that a goalkeeper at this moment of the season feels this moment like it. I experienced different at other clubs, and it was never really good if you have these open situations – a mistake maybe then leads to a new open race. It's too sensitive this position for it.

IMAGO / News Images

"We need to be honest first of all (with Kepa), and he has to stay fully involved like he is. Then he has to be open with us. For me, nothing needs to change as I like him a lot, and we need strong goalkeepers because it's a crucial position. But we need to reflect on it in the summer."

