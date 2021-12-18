Report: Chelsea Identify Two Alternative Defensive Transfer Targets Amid Jules Kounde Interest

Chelsea have placed Sven Botman and Maxence Lacroix on their defensive transfer shortlist, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently undergoing problems in their defence, both on and off the pitch, in recent weeks.

The European champions are without a clean sheet in their last six matches in all competitions. While off the pitch, four of their defenders are out of contract at the end of the season - Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are yet to agree new deals with any of the quartet with January 1 looming, the date in which they will be free to agree pre-contracts with foreign clubs.

Tuchel tried to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the summer transfer window but Chelsea couldn't strike a deal as the Spanish club remained firm and held out for the full €80 million release clause.

As per ESPN, Chelsea remain interested with Tuchel a 'huge admirer'. Kounde is also open to a move, but the Blues have been scoping out alternatives just in case they are unable to get their main target either in January or the summer, with the latter looking the most likely.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

LOSC Lille defender Sven Botman and Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix are two defenders who have caught the eye of the Blues hierarchy and are possible options.

Chelsea are hoping to strike a deal with Christensen over a new long-term deal, while an extension for Rudiger is growing increasingly unlikely. Real Madrid are the front-runners for his signature despite interest from Bayern Munich and PSG.

"Having a look at players and it being possible to get them in winter, there’s a big gap between these two situations," admitted Tuchel recently on Chelsea's chances of signing players in January.

IMAGO / regios24

But for now, Tuchel has to utilise what he has at his disposal in the hope of getting his side back to the their form of old.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube