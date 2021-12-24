Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Eye Up Aurelien Tchouameni as Long-Term Midfield Option

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is exploring a potential move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in January, according to reports.

The France international has been a target of Tuchel's since last summer, but instead of making a move for him, the German tactician believed he could do with one more season in Ligue 1.

Since the beginning of the 2021/22 season, Tchouameni has come to the attention of many club's across Europe with his strong performances for club and country.

imago1008823409h

As per Eurosport, Thomas Tuchel now has the 21-year-old on his radar as a prime target.

The Blues' midfield already looks strong with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, not to mention Saul Niguez and Ross Barkley for added depth.

Read More

However, the report states that the west London club are expecting one of Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic to leave in the next year.

Looking ahead, Thomas Tuchel has turned to his potential shortlist options which include former Chelsea academy player Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Tchouameni, however, is the stand-out favourite, in terms of insider speculation.

imago1008762871h

A previous report from 90min has revealed that Monaco would be expecting a transfer fee worth around £50 million for the youngster, and the club's sporting director does not want to let him go.

"He is a complete midfielder, very fast and physically strong, he reminds me of Steven Gerrard. He is already a top player despite being only 22, but if we want to become a top club, then we should not sell him,” said Paul Mitchell.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008823409h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eye Up Aurelien Tchouameni as Long-Term Midfield Option

23 seconds ago
imago1008392605h
Transfer News

Report: Dortmund Want to Sign Hakim Ziyech From Chelsea With Money From Erling Haaland Sale

45 minutes ago
imago1008820617h
News

'It's a Bit Risky' - Azpilicueta Opens Up on Premier League Covid-19 Situation After Chelsea Outbreak

1 hour ago
imago1008766125h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan's Chances of Signing Hakim Ziyech From Chelsea Are 'Low' Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

1 hour ago
imago1008820569h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Kante Returns as Lukaku Not Fit to Start

2 hours ago
imago1007287635h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Kenedy Keen on Staying at Flamengo Amid Foreign Interest

2 hours ago
imago1005297684h
News

Dates Confirmed for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Against Tottenham

3 hours ago
imago1008389496h
News

Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Receives Senegal Call-Up for Africa Cup of Nations

4 hours ago