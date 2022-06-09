Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea eye up England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have emerged as a favorite for Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling and reports are suggeseting that the Premier League Champions are in a position to sell their number 7.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling earned his 75th England cap as England drew 1-1 against Germany on Tuesday night

According to Matt Law at the Telegraph, Chelsea are one of many top European clubs to have an interest in signing the Englishmen. 

Sterling, 27, joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015 for £44million and has since gone on to win 10 major trophies including 4 Premier League titles.

As well as this, Sterling was part of the side that lost to Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling assisted the first of Manchester City's three goals as they came from 2-0 down to win the title on the final day.

Sterling has scored 128 goals for Manchester City and has been a huge part to the clubs recent success, however over the past couple of seasons he has been critisised by fans for his poor performances. 

The Londoner was part of the Queens Park Rangers youth academy before making to move to Liverpool in 2012. 

According to reports, the winger is against a move to fellow London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal which would put Chelsea in the driving seat to sign him. 

Raheem Sterling

Sterling has won 4 Premier League titles as well as 4 Carabao cups and an FA Cup

Sterling was a huge part of England's success at last summers European Championships as he scored 3 goals in his sides run to the final where they were defeated on penalties by Italy. 

