Report: Chelsea Eye Up Neymar Move Before Transfer Deadline

With talks for Anthony Gordon stalling and no big new updates on Wilfried Zaha, Chelsea have identified Neymar in the hope of persuading the Brazilian to move to London, as reported by the Secret Scout on Twitter.

It is believed that PSG would consider selling the 30-year old if the right offer came in, but with Neymar's contract at the French club not running out until 2026, it would take a very high fee from Chelsea to prise him away from the French capital.

A Neymar move to Chelsea would be interesting with the winger likely to demand a serious wage, especially with Chelsea having just offloaded two £200k-a-week forwards in Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Neymar has been on record saying "I would give my life on the pitch for him. He is a truly brilliant man" about Thomas Tuchel, which highlights the relationship the pair share.

Neymar was very successful under Thomas Tuchel's management IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL

Speaking to France Info back in 2019, Tuchel admitted that Neymar was a tough player to coach.

"It's not easy to manage him at all! He has a big, big heart but unfortunately, he does not always show that he is a generous, reliable boy.

"Sometimes it is provocative and it's very bad because it's not necessary.

"I tell him that but we laugh a lot together and I always try to tell the truth. He accepts it, but it's difficult.

"He is provocative when he feels that something is wrong, but he isn't when he is calm."

Neymar spent just short of three years playing under Thomas Tuchel when the German was manager of PSG from May 2018 until January 2021 - in 65 games under his management, Neymar scored 52 goals and notched up 25 assists.

Together, they won two league titles, a Coupe de France and came runners-up in the 2019/20 Champions League Final to Bayern Munich.

