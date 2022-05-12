Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Eyeing Barcelona Swap Deals for Azpilicueta, Alonso, Dest & Neto

Cheslea are analysing potential swap deals with Barcelona including Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergino Dest, Marcos Alonso and Neto, according to reports in Spain.

This comes ahead of Chelsea's takeover, with Todd Boehly's consortium set to be named as Roman Abramovich's successors.

As per Sport, Chelsea are analysing the potential for swap deals involving Azpilicueta, Alonso, Dest and Neto.

imago1009563636h

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as it was revealed that he is set to speak to the directors at Chelsea in order to 'find a solution' once the takeover is complete.

There is still a belief that the player himself would want to join the Catalan side, with manager Xavi asking the club to 'make an effort' to secure his services for next season but it is unlikely that they would be willing to pay a fee for the defender.

Furthermore, Alonso has reportedly already spoken to Xavi about the potential to complete a move to Spain in the summer, ending his spell at Chelsea.

This comes after he was involved in a heated exchange with Thomas Tuchel, which could reportedly lead to his exit from Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report from Spanish outlet Sport states that Chelsea have analysed possible swap deals with Barcelona as they are very interested in Dest, the American full-back.

imago1011431748h

The USMNT star was 'seriously contemplating making a move to Stamford Bridge in January as Chelsea were searching for reinforcements.

Barcelona were prepared to accept loan deals for the defender but the transfer never happened as Chelsea stuck with their squad in the winter window.

Chelsea could now make a move for Dest in a potential swap deal under the Boehly ownership, seeing the American bring in one of his countrymen.

Furthermore, Sport state that, apart from Dest, Chelsea would be willing to discuss a deal for Neto as he is likely to leave Barcelona.

This would leave Chelsea with four goalkeeping options, with Kepa Arrizabalaga the most likely to depart in the summer.

The swap deals could make sense as Barcelona cannot afford to pay hefty transfer fees due to Financial Fair Play rules, and Azpilicueta and Alonso both look likely to leave in the summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011897352h
News

Report: Chelsea Scouts Raised Concerns Over Haaland Before Man City Transfer

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010505986h
News

Report: Chelsea Seeking Three UK Sponsor Replacement Amid Todd Boehly Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011941251h
News

Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Finish Season Strong Ahead of FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010082589h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Fitness, Injury & Return Date Update

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011938603h
News

Mason Mount Demands Chelsea Win FA Cup Final to End Consecutive Wembley Defeats

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011939694h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Trevoh Chalobah After Impressing in Leeds Win

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011718153h
News

Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Trevoh Chalobah Following Chelsea's Victory Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011938040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Didn't See Daniel James' Challenge Against Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago