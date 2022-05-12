Report: Chelsea Eyeing Barcelona Swap Deals for Azpilicueta, Alonso, Dest & Neto

Cheslea are analysing potential swap deals with Barcelona including Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergino Dest, Marcos Alonso and Neto, according to reports in Spain.

This comes ahead of Chelsea's takeover, with Todd Boehly's consortium set to be named as Roman Abramovich's successors.

As per Sport, Chelsea are analysing the potential for swap deals involving Azpilicueta, Alonso, Dest and Neto.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as it was revealed that he is set to speak to the directors at Chelsea in order to 'find a solution' once the takeover is complete.

There is still a belief that the player himself would want to join the Catalan side, with manager Xavi asking the club to 'make an effort' to secure his services for next season but it is unlikely that they would be willing to pay a fee for the defender.

Furthermore, Alonso has reportedly already spoken to Xavi about the potential to complete a move to Spain in the summer, ending his spell at Chelsea.

This comes after he was involved in a heated exchange with Thomas Tuchel, which could reportedly lead to his exit from Chelsea.

The report from Spanish outlet Sport states that Chelsea have analysed possible swap deals with Barcelona as they are very interested in Dest, the American full-back.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The USMNT star was 'seriously contemplating making a move to Stamford Bridge in January as Chelsea were searching for reinforcements.

Barcelona were prepared to accept loan deals for the defender but the transfer never happened as Chelsea stuck with their squad in the winter window.

Chelsea could now make a move for Dest in a potential swap deal under the Boehly ownership, seeing the American bring in one of his countrymen.

Furthermore, Sport state that, apart from Dest, Chelsea would be willing to discuss a deal for Neto as he is likely to leave Barcelona.

This would leave Chelsea with four goalkeeping options, with Kepa Arrizabalaga the most likely to depart in the summer.

The swap deals could make sense as Barcelona cannot afford to pay hefty transfer fees due to Financial Fair Play rules, and Azpilicueta and Alonso both look likely to leave in the summer.

