Report: Chelsea Eyeing January Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina

Chelsea are really insisting on signing a right-back in the January transfer window to replace Reece James. James will be out for up to four weeks after re-injuring his knee against Bournemouth.

Right-back has always been a position Chelsea wanted to add more depth to but it has now become something they can't ignore after the injury. The club are looking at potential targets.

Nahuel Molina from Atletico Madrid is one of those, and the club really like the player.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea really admire Atletico Madrid full-back Nahuel Molina and could make a move for the Argentine defender in January.

Molina was impressive for Argentina in the World Cup as they went all the way to win the tournament, and certainly put his name on the radar at Chelsea.

The Atletico defender only joined the Spanish club in the summer but Chelsea are now plotting a move in January to take him.

Reece James will miss four weeks of action and Chelsea know they can't survive with the current options at right-back. Reinforcements are needed, and they've been made a priority.

Benjamin Pavard is another name on the list and another long term target for the right-back spot. Nothing is concrete with the Bayern Munich player yet. He is just a name the club are looking at.

