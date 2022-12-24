Report: Chelsea Eyeing Potential Swoop For Milan Skriniar

Josko Gvardiol is the main target for Chelsea when it comes to defenders. That much is an absolute certainty. But as Gvardiol's asking price continues to rise, the Blue's would be forgiven for looking at other options.

Milan Skriniar is a player Chelsea have had on their radar for a very long time and he has still not signed a new contract with his club Inter Milan.

Skriniar was very close to joining PSG in the summer but the deal never materialized.

According to Italian publication CalcioMercato, Chelsea are eyeing a potential swoop for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, with the Slovakian defender still yet to sign a new deal at the club.

Chelsea have a new defender as a priority, and Skriniar has been one of the top names on their list for a while.

The club are trying for Josko Gvardiol at the minute but they do have heavy competition. Gvardiol's price tag is also enormous.

Josko Gvardiol is the main target for Chelsea in defence, but his price is very high. IMAGO / Fotoarena

Skriniar will be available on a free transfer from Inter Milan at the end of the season. A player like that on a free would allow Chelsea to put the money they could have spent on Gvardiol to other positions on the pitch.

No concrete contact has been made between Chelsea and Skriniar yet, but it is something the club are monitoring. Gvardiol remains the main target, but Chelsea will have to pay a truly significant fee if they want to sign the Croatian.

