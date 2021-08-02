Report: Chelsea Eyeing Striking Alternatives to Erling Haaland And Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are already searching for alternative centre-forward options to Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports.

The west London side have been searching for a world-class number nine ahead of the new campaign, and while Borussia Dortmund have been clear in their stance that Haaland will not be sold this summer, it remains a dream in west London to sign the 20-year-old.

Haaland has rubbished rumours of him leaving the German giants himself, and though it has been reported that Dortmund will only consider selling their young forward if an only if a 'crazy' offer is put on the table, Chelsea are still pursuing a big-money move for the former Reb Bull Salzburg man.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

However, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, the Blues have already begun searching for other options as the club are desperate to add a number nine to their ranks to challenge on all fronts next season.

It was reported recently that Chelsea have Lukaku on top of their wishlist owing their frustrations in brokering a deal Haaland.

The Inter Milan talisman has been heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge this summer, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looking to add a world-class centre-forward to his ranks to challenge on the domestic front next season.

Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

It has been reported recently that the Blues have set aside funds worth €130 million in pursuit of a world-class striker ahead of the new campaign, with Haaland and Lukaku named as the west London side's top two targets.

Additionally, Dortmund will not wait till the end of August to sanction a sale for the young marksman, who has rubbished rumours linking him with a big-money move ahead of the new campaign.

It had also emerged that Chelsea were in secret transfer talks behind the scenes as they look to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, however they are yet to make an official bid for the striker.

Lukaku dealt his former side a blow earlier on in the window by stating his intention to stay at Inter Milan for the 2021/22 campaign.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet. It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

