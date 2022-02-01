Report: Chelsea Eyeing Thomas Tuchel 'Summer Transformation' in Attack

Chelsea are planning to transform their attack in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

No new arrivals arrived at Cobham last month for Thomas Tuchel, other than the recall of Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo to provide cover at wing-back.

Tuchel insisted there would be no concerns if Chelsea failed to make any additions in January, with the Athletic reporting all eyes are on the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Xinhua

It has left many disgruntled for a lack of activity despite the injuries to Ben Chilwell (ACL - out for season) and Reece James (hamstring - nearing a return).

Chelsea were linked with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele due to his contract expiring at the end of the season, however he stayed in Spain as the window came to a close on Monday night.

The reason why the Blues didn't make a move is because they were 'mostly interested' in a transfer for the summer.

Barcelona were holding out for €20 million for the France international, but the extend of Chelsea's plan for their attack have been revealed.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Dean Jones, Chelsea are 'considering a transformation of their attack', which could see several forwards depart this summer.

The futures of Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and others have been speculated to be up in the air. But it remains to been seen, as of yet, who could leave the club, and to where.

Chelsea have already targeted Jules Kounde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice for the summer, with it unclear if there are any other forward targets.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

For now, Tuchel has to switch his focus to on the pitch with Chelsea still fighting for the Premier League top four, Champions League, FA Cup.

In February they have the chance to win the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi as well as the Carabao Cup final. Silverware is on the line and they can't afford to be thinking too far ahead.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube