Report: Chelsea Eyeing up Transfer for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic

Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

The Blues will be keen to operate in the transfer market this month as they look to sign a backup option for the left wing-back position whilst Ben Chilwell recovers from his ACL injury.

Marcos Alonso is currently the club's only recognised player in that position, so a second player for that role will be needed if they are to compete on all fronts this season.

imago1009100646h

According to The Mirror, Perisic has been revealed as a potential transfer target for the Blues.

The Croatian international has played in the left wing-back role for Inter this season, and it is believed that his ability to also play on the right hand side is something that interests Thomas Tuchel.

Read More

His contract at the Serie A side is set to expire in the summer, but the club will consider offers for him now rather than losing him as a free agent at the end of the season.

Chelsea's rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also thought to be interested in him, but the 32-year-old would prefer a move to west London.

imago1009082424h

Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015 and spent the 19/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

So far this campaign he has made 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting a further two.

With Chilwell expected to not return to first team action until the new season, Perisic may be a sensible option for the Blues to bring in this month.

