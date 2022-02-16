Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Face Borussia Dortmund Battle to Secure Signature of Reims' Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea face competition from Borussia Dortmund in their pursuit of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Europe, impressing in Ligue 1.

As per Bild via Sport Witness, Borussia Dortmund are in the picture to sign the France U20 international alongside Chelsea.

imago1009612158h

The report states that Dortmund are intereted in the player but so are Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United.

It was previously reported that Chelsea contacted Reims over a summer move for the striker.

Ekitike is the top goalscorer under 20 years of age in Europe's top five leagues with eight goals this season and has the entire Premier League 'salivating'.

Read More

The report continues to state that it will cost at least €40 million to sign the wonderkid, who 'dreams of a destiny like Mbappe'.

imago1009826914h

This comes after reports linking Chelsea forward Armando Broja with a permanent move away from the club after impressing at Southampton on loan.

The Blues could look to replace their youngster with Ekitike if he does depart at the end of the season, however it will not be easy to get the French international due to interest from elsewhere.

Newcastle wanted the attacker in the winter market and although they had agreed a deal with Reims, Ekitike ‘vetoed’ the transfer. That’s because he wanted to finish the season with his current employer and ‘only switch in the summer’.

Therefore, the Blues could make a summer move for the youngster.

