Report: Chelsea Face Competition For AC Milan's Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao is a hot property around Europe right now, his talent his clear, and every big club with enough sense is currently watching his development for AC Milan in the Champions League.

Chelsea got to see first hand how Leao performs in big games as they faced off this week in the San Siro, but despite his poor performance, the club still have strong interest in him.

They do face competition however, from a Premier League big hitter.

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Manchester City are admirers of Rafael Leao, and could make a move for him in the coming months. This is not the first time something like this has been reported in Italy.

Manchester City do want a new winger, a superstar of sorts to take the burden off Erling Haaland, and Leao could do that.

Chelsea had a bid rejected for the Portuguese winger in the summer worth around £70million, but are expected to try again in January for the player, as they have plans to launch a new approach for his signature.

They may now however face competition from City. The alternative is that AC Milan can convince the player to sign a new deal, which Milan director Paolo Maldini believes is a strong possibility.

Chelsea will try, and it will be a story of interest to see what the player himself wants to do.

