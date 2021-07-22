Report: Arsenal and Aston Villa to Rival Chelsea for Marcus Bettinelli

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Face Competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa for Bettinelli

The Blues are set to battle it out for the shot-stopper.
Chelsea are interested in former Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli but could face competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa for the goalkeeper, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is a free agent, having been released by Fulham following a loan spell at Middlesbrough.

As per the Daily Mail, Aston Villa and Arsenal are targetting the goalkeeper amid Chelsea's interest.

sipa_32540462

The Blues are in the market for a goalkeeper following the departure of Willy Caballero, who was acting as the third choice.

Bettinelli had been linked with Chelsea years ago and it appears that he could finally make the move across west London, swapping Fulham for Chelsea following the Cottager's relegation.

However, Bettinelli has opened up on rejecting Chelsea previously as he did not want to be 'third choice'.

sipa_32928043

Speaking back in 2015 at the age of 23, Bettinelli admitted that he rejected Chelsea.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, he said: “There was always that speculation with Chelsea, but I did not want to be sat on the bench.

“It would have been silly to stop playing now and go and be a number three.

“It was lovely to be linked with Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, but this was always the place for me.”

This could hand Arsenal and Aston Villa a boost, as it is believed both clubs could offer Bettinelli a role as the second choice or cup goalkeeper, which would see him have more game time.

If Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to stay at Chelsea, Bettinelli is unlikely to get a look in, even in cup competitions.

sipa_32540452
