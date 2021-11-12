Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Barcelona for Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea face competition from La Liga side Barcelona if they wish to sign RB Salzburg youngster Karim Adeyemi, according to reports.

The youngster has had an impressive season so far and is attracting attention from Europe's top clubs.

As per sport1 via BarcaUniversal, Barcelona are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of the 19-year-old.

IMAGO / Fotostand

The report states that Barcelona have been in talks with the striker 'a few weeks ago' as new manager Xavi is interested in securing his signature.

It was previously reported that Chelsea had already opened talks with Adeyemi over a potential transfer, making the 'first contact' with his entourage.

The striker is one of Europe's hottest young prospects and attracting attention from across Europe as he has bagged 11 goals in 13 league matches this season.

IMAGO / Eibner Europa

Inter Milan were also reportedly interested in signing the youngster as he is prepared to 'unleash an international auction' next summer.

It appears that Chelsea and Barcelona are the frontrunners, having already made contact with Adeyemi and his agents but it is unclear as to where he would prefer to move.

He is the next in line of impressive forwards at Salzburg after Erling Haaland and Patson Daka, with Chelsea missing out on the former last summer.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube