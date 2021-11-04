Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Barcelona Over Kingsley Coman Signing

    Chelsea and Barcelona are amongst the clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman, according to reports in Germany.

    The French international could be available and if Chelsea want to secure a deal, they will face competition.

    As per Sport Bild, both Chelsea and Barcelona are 'keeping a close eye on developments'.

    imago1007783098h

    It was previously reported that Chelsea were on 'red alert' over the winger in the summer but the interest cooled.

    Bayern Munich had reportedly demanded €90 million for the Frenchman, however Sport Bild believe that this valuation has fallen.

    They continue to state that current market value of Coman is just €55 million.

    The Munich based club are under pressure as Coman does not look like signing a new deal, therefore could be forced to sell and Chelsea could act in January to bring him to London.

    imago1007758436h

    The French winger has attracted much Premier League interest with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all monitioring the situation in the past.

    Chelsea were also reported to be considering a swap deal for the player last summer, offering Callum Hudson-Odoi in a potential deal.

    Despite these rumours, the Englishman stayed and has faught his way into Thomas Tuchel's side in recent weeks.

    imago1007767562h
    Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Barcelona Over Kingsley Coman Signing

