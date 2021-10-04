Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Juventus & Liverpool for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are facing competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Italian giants Juventus for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports in Italy.

The midfielder has previously been linked with the Blues as Thomas Tuchel looks for midfield reinforcements.

As per Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Juventus and Liverpool are also looking to sign the 21-year-old.

The report states that Juventus have attempted to get a head start 'for more than a month', moving with 'great concreteness to anticipate the competition of Chelsea and Liverpool'.

The 21-year-old joined AS Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020 and has since made 58 appearances for the club.

He is primarily a defensive midfielder but also has the ability to play slightly further forward in a more central position.

Chelsea are currently stacked with quality in the midfield areas, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic all consistently performing at the highest level.

They also signed Saul Niguez on a season long loan deal from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day, and Thomas Tuchel has also started to give Ruben Loftus-Cheek more minutes on the pitch.

However, with Saul underperforming since his move to Chelsea, the Blues could enter the market for a midfielder once again next summer and Tchouameni may be top of the list.

Tchouameni has made three appearances for France, with all of them coming in the World Cup qualifiers as he gains recognition for his fantastic performances with AS Monaco.

