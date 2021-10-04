October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Juventus & Liverpool for Aurelien Tchouameni

A battle is on.
Author:

Chelsea are facing competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Italian giants Juventus for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports in Italy.

The midfielder has previously been linked with the Blues as Thomas Tuchel looks for midfield reinforcements.

As per Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Juventus and Liverpool are also looking to sign the 21-year-old.

sipa_35339877

The report states that Juventus have attempted to get a head start 'for more than a month', moving with 'great concreteness to anticipate the competition of Chelsea and Liverpool'.

The 21-year-old joined AS Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020 and has since made 58 appearances for the club.

He is primarily a defensive midfielder but also has the ability to play slightly further forward in a more central position.

sipa_34927832

Chelsea are currently stacked with quality in the midfield areas, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic all consistently performing at the highest level.

They also signed Saul Niguez on a season long loan deal from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day, and Thomas Tuchel has also started to give Ruben Loftus-Cheek more minutes on the pitch.

However, with Saul underperforming since his move to Chelsea, the Blues could enter the market for a midfielder once again next summer and Tchouameni may be top of the list.

Tchouameni has made three appearances for France, with all of them coming in the World Cup qualifiers as he gains recognition for his fantastic performances with AS Monaco.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34785641
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Juventus & Liverpool for Aurelien Tchouameni

1 minute ago
sipa_35376202 (3)
News

Revealed: Ben Chilwell's Positive Response to Lack of Chelsea Minutes

31 minutes ago
sipa_35373793 (1)
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea Locked in Contract Talks Amid Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich Interest

1 hour ago
sipa_35376202 (3)
News

Report: Ben Chilwell Disappointed With Thomas Tuchel's Treatment

1 hour ago
sipa_35373123
Transfer News

Report: Atletico Madrid Join Race to Sign Chelsea's Timo Werner Amid Bayern Munich Interest

1 hour ago
pjimage (4)
News

'What Can I do?' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Thiago Silva's Brazil Call up

2 hours ago
sipa_35236800 (4)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring New Attacking Options Ahead of January Transfer Window

2 hours ago
sipa_35322934 (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Rules Thiago Silva Out of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Brentford

3 hours ago