Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Newcastle United Join Chelsea in Race to Sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

    Author:

    Chelsea are set to face competition from Newcastle United for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

    Wirtz, 18, has had a blistering start to the 2021/22 campaign with Leverkusen having already netted six times and assisting as many in 12 appearances in all competitions.

    His rise has seen clubs from across Europe show interest with Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona all being linked with the German. 

    sipa_35747918

    As per SportBild, Chelsea have another competitor to fight off if they want to land Wirtz with Newcastle joining the race for the teenager. 

    Wirtz's contract runs until 2026 and a reported transfer free of €100 million will need to be paid should he leave the Bundesliga side, according to the report.

    However, Wirtz isn't expected to leave Leverkusen until at least 2023 as he continues his development in accordance with the club's plans for him.

    Director Simon Rolfes previously commented on his future at the club, stating"He has a long contract until 2026.

    Read More

    sipa_35747900

    "We do not have to sell players early. We want to develop him, develop our team and club with him.

    "So, there are rumours, okay. You cannot avoid that, but it's not our goal to sell him. The players at one time or point in their career make the next step to world-class level, that's okay for us, but not too early. He is a really young player."

    Wirtz's father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, added"Florian is a young player.

    "He still has to grow. It would be wrong to interrupt this process now. Playing at the World Cup 2022 is a nice target. For that Florian has to continue his development in peace."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35747916
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle United Join Chelsea in Race to Sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

    48 seconds ago
    sipa_35323138
    News

    Romelu Lukaku's Agent Confirms Man City Interest Prior to Chelsea Switch

    20 minutes ago
    pjimage (64)
    News

    Azpilicueta, Christensen & Kante Offer Chelsea Triple Boost for Newcastle United Encounter

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35523545
    Transfer News

    Report: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Remains on Chelsea's Radar After Failed Summer Move

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35009441
    News

    Agent: Romelu Lukaku Had 'Now or Never' Chance to Complete Club-Record Chelsea Return

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32841181
    Transfer News

    Giorgio Chiellini Pleads With Agent to Allow Matthijs de Ligt to Stay at Juventus Amid Chelsea Links

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (61)
    News

    Christian Pulisic Hands Chelsea Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Newcastle United Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34596357
    News

    Kepa Arrizabalaga Ready to Replace Edouard Mendy at Chelsea During AFCON

    2 hours ago