Report: Newcastle United Join Chelsea in Race to Sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

Chelsea are set to face competition from Newcastle United for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

Wirtz, 18, has had a blistering start to the 2021/22 campaign with Leverkusen having already netted six times and assisting as many in 12 appearances in all competitions.

His rise has seen clubs from across Europe show interest with Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona all being linked with the German.

As per SportBild, Chelsea have another competitor to fight off if they want to land Wirtz with Newcastle joining the race for the teenager.

Wirtz's contract runs until 2026 and a reported transfer free of €100 million will need to be paid should he leave the Bundesliga side, according to the report.

However, Wirtz isn't expected to leave Leverkusen until at least 2023 as he continues his development in accordance with the club's plans for him.

Director Simon Rolfes previously commented on his future at the club, stating: "He has a long contract until 2026.

"We do not have to sell players early. We want to develop him, develop our team and club with him.

"So, there are rumours, okay. You cannot avoid that, but it's not our goal to sell him. The players at one time or point in their career make the next step to world-class level, that's okay for us, but not too early. He is a really young player."

Wirtz's father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, added: "Florian is a young player.

"He still has to grow. It would be wrong to interrupt this process now. Playing at the World Cup 2022 is a nice target. For that Florian has to continue his development in peace."

