Report: Chelsea Face Competition in Pursuit of Niklas Sule Amid Newcastle United Interest

Chelsea could face competition if they are to attempt to sign Bayern Munich giant Niklas Sule on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.

The defender shares a similar situation with that of Antonio Rudiger as both the Germans are out of contract in the summer.

As per Christian Falk, Newcastle United have now entered the race to sign Sule.

Chelsea have been put on 'red alert' over the defender, who is set to leave Munich, but now Newcastle are interested in signing the German giant too.

Chelsea have been 'heavily linked' with the defender, and club officials at Bayern have stated that discussions are ongoing with the player's entourage - all options on the table, but a final decision on the player's future is yet to be taken.

Newcastle United's takeover has been completed and the club are willing to go head to head with Europe's top clubs to make additions to their squad from January.

(Photo by Michael Regan/UEFA via Abaca/Sipa USA)

Sule's future could therefore be in the Premier League as Newcastle are willing to do what it takes to bring him to England.

The Hoffenheim academy graduate, who joined the Bavarians in 2017, registered 20 league appearances over the course of the 2020/21 campaign and is a beast, standing at six feet and five inches and would improve the Magpies defence.

