    • October 7, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Face Competiton From European Rivals for Benfica Star

    A transfer tussle.
    Chelsea face tough competition if they are to sign Benfica's Darwin Nunez, according to reports in Portugal.

    The Blues have been linked with the 22-year-old, who has a release clause of €150 million.

    As per Record via Sport Witness, several European clubs could rival Chelsea for the striker.

    The report lists Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain as sides that are 'alongside' Chelsea in the race for Nunez.

    The Portuguese media have strongly linked Nunez with a move to Barcelona after Luis Suarez commented on the rumours regarding his international teammate.

    However, the only one that gets more 'serious attention' from the media are Chelsea.

    The Blues are stacked for options in attack at the moment after signing Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £97.5 million but with Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech underperforming so far this season, Thomas Tuchel's side could make a move for the Benfica man.

    Sport Witness continue to site A Bola as they only report English clubs in relation to Nunez, handing Chelsea a potential boost as they lead the race for the forward.

    It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will make a move for the 22-year-old but the deal is one to watch going into the January transfer window and beyond.

