Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Face Gvardiol Competition as Spurs Enter Transfer Race

Chelsea face competition if they are to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the defender.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest young prospects in European football and could be set for a big summer move.

As per the Daily Mail, Gvardiol is the number one centre-back target for Antonio Conte's side, challenging Chelsea in the process.

imago1011635307h

Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have been scouting Gvardiol amid recent speculation over a potential move in the summer.

It was reported that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a 'big fan' of Gvardiol and believes that he could be the player to replace the departing Antonio Rudiger for next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel is also set to 'recommend' to Chelsea's new owners that they sign two new defenders in the summer transfer window, especially when three of their senior choices in the backline could leave the club at the end of the season.

imago1011751802h

However, the Mail state that Gvardiol has been Conte's prime defensive target at Spurs, meaning Chelsea could be in for a transfer battle if they wish to land the defender.

Jules Kounde, who was close to joining the Blues last year, and Wesley Fofana have also been named as speculated targets for Chelsea as they approach this year's summer transfer window but will do so under new ownership.

Todd Boehly's consortium have been named as the preferred bidder and entered exclusive talks about taking over from Roman Abramovich with a deal edging ever closer.

Learn more about Gvardiol here, in AbsoluteChelsea's player profile for the talented defender.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011113884h (1)
News

Chelsea Supporters Trust Release Statement Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS Meeting

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1011305893h
News

Todd Boehly 'Very Close' to Completion of Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011113884h (1)
News

Ownership of Camberley 'Unclear' as Broughton's Chelsea Bid Wanted Abramovich Loan Assurances

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010932031h
News

Chelsea to Complete Sale By Allowing Government to 'Hold' £1.6BN Abramovich Loan

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011305893h
News

Todd Boehly Consortium 'Confident' of Chelsea Takeover After Meeting Government

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011323670h
Transfer News

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni to Leave Monaco Amid Liverpool, Real Madrid, PSG & Chelsea Interest

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago0043570709h
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Outlines Manchester United Allegiance Amid Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago0041027185h
News

UK Government Believe Granovskaia & Buck Staying at Chelsea is 'Unsettling'

By Nick Emms5 hours ago