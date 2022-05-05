Report: Chelsea Face Gvardiol Competition as Spurs Enter Transfer Race

Chelsea face competition if they are to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the defender.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest young prospects in European football and could be set for a big summer move.

As per the Daily Mail, Gvardiol is the number one centre-back target for Antonio Conte's side, challenging Chelsea in the process.

Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have been scouting Gvardiol amid recent speculation over a potential move in the summer.

It was reported that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a 'big fan' of Gvardiol and believes that he could be the player to replace the departing Antonio Rudiger for next season.

Tuchel is also set to 'recommend' to Chelsea's new owners that they sign two new defenders in the summer transfer window, especially when three of their senior choices in the backline could leave the club at the end of the season.

However, the Mail state that Gvardiol has been Conte's prime defensive target at Spurs, meaning Chelsea could be in for a transfer battle if they wish to land the defender.

Jules Kounde, who was close to joining the Blues last year, and Wesley Fofana have also been named as speculated targets for Chelsea as they approach this year's summer transfer window but will do so under new ownership.

Todd Boehly's consortium have been named as the preferred bidder and entered exclusive talks about taking over from Roman Abramovich with a deal edging ever closer.

