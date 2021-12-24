Report: Chelsea Face Tough Competition for Torino Defender Gleison Bremer

Chelsea will be facing tough competition in their race to sign Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, should they pursue the centre-back, according to reports.

The Blues are keen on signing a new centre-back as they currently face a defensive contract headache with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the current season.

As a result, Thomas Tuchel has been looking at ways of strengthening his squad defensively, maybe even as early as January.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As per Calcio Mercato, Gleison Bremer is currently being hailed as one of the strongest centre-backs in Serie A, meaning competition in the race for his signature will be fierce.

Bremer has the best stats of any defender in the Italian top-flight league for intercepted and recovered balls - better than the likes of Inter's defensive trio: Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni.

Inter are, however, sat comfortably at the top of the table, 21 points ahead of Torino.

Despite this, Bremer's statistics see him sat in first place for one-on-one's and aerial duels as well.

His physical nature will be sought after by a variety of clubs, meaning if Chelsea want his signature, they're going to have to put up a fight.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

As is being reported, the Blues current no. one target at centre-back is Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel had previously wanted to bring Kounde to west London over the summer months, but a deal wasn't able to materialise due to a disagreement in his transfer fee.

However, this January transfer window, Chelsea may go all out for the French international, despite interest from the likes of Manchester United among others.

