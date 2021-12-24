Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Face Tough Competition for Torino Defender Gleison Bremer

Author:

Chelsea will be facing tough competition in their race to sign Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, should they pursue the centre-back, according to reports.

The Blues are keen on signing a new centre-back as they currently face a defensive contract headache with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the current season.

As a result, Thomas Tuchel has been looking at ways of strengthening his squad defensively, maybe even as early as January.

imago1008824828h

As per Calcio Mercato, Gleison Bremer is currently being hailed as one of the strongest centre-backs in Serie A, meaning competition in the race for his signature will be fierce.

Bremer has the best stats of any defender in the Italian top-flight league for intercepted and recovered balls - better than the likes of Inter's defensive trio: Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni.

Inter are, however, sat comfortably at the top of the table, 21 points ahead of Torino.

Read More

Despite this, Bremer's statistics see him sat in first place for one-on-one's and aerial duels as well.

His physical nature will be sought after by a variety of clubs, meaning if Chelsea want his signature, they're going to have to put up a fight.

imago1008809169h

As is being reported, the Blues current no. one target at centre-back is Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel had previously wanted to bring Kounde to west London over the summer months, but a deal wasn't able to materialise due to a disagreement in his transfer fee.

However, this January transfer window, Chelsea may go all out for the French international, despite interest from the likes of Manchester United among others.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008824828h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Face Tough Competition for Torino Defender Gleison Bremer

just now
imago0046747105h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Lists His Five Greatest Teammates Throughout 21-Year Career

30 minutes ago
image001
News

How to Win a Pair of Tickets to the Carabao Cup Semi-Final Chelsea v Tottenham

38 minutes ago
imago1008816950h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Favourite Moment at Chelsea in 2021

1 hour ago
imago1005637232h
News

Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Latest Debutants Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell & Xavi Simons

1 hour ago
imago1005297684h
News

Report: 'No Appetite' From EFL to Change Carabao Cup Semi-Final Format Ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham

2 hours ago
imago0037837632h
News

Revealed: Four Chelsea Players Named in Carabao Cup Team of Quarter Finals After Brentford Triumph

2 hours ago
imago1008820569h
News

Marcos Alonso Encourages Chelsea to Keep Pushing Through Tough Festive Schedule Amid Injury & Covid Crisis

4 hours ago