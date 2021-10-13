Report: Juventus Keen on Signing Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

Italian giants Juventus are keen on signing Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The French midfielder was on Chelsea's target list over the summer, but Thomas Tuchel decided he needed another year of experience in Ligue 1 before coming to the Premier League.

Tchouameni recently won the Nations League with his country, when they beat Spain 2-1 in the San Siro stadium.

As per Tuttosport via football-italia, Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus, alongside Real Madrid, are very keen on signing the 21-year-old.

Tchouameni is currently regarded as one of the most promising French players, having been heavily praised by Paul Pogba.

"Very very good", said Pogba. "He's not a boy, he's a man.

"It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

"I hope to play plenty of games together and to always be on his side."

Despite Juventus' keen interest, the Italian side would be forced to sell either Aaron Ramsey or Weston McKennie in order to place a suitable bid for the midfielder.

According to reports in Spain, AS Monaco would ask for at least €60 million from prospective suitors for the youngster.

He originally joined Monaco in 2019 from Bordeaux in a deal worth €18 million, meaning that the French club would make in excess of €40 million profit from the deal.

