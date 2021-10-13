    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Face Transfer Competition as Juventus Keen on Signing Target Aurelien Tchouameni

    Author:

    Italian giants Juventus are keen on signing Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

    The French midfielder was on Chelsea's target list over the summer, but Thomas Tuchel decided he needed another year of experience in Ligue 1 before coming to the Premier League.

    Tchouameni recently won the Nations League with his country, when they beat Spain 2-1 in the San Siro stadium.

    sipa_35510682

    As per Tuttosport via football-italia, Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus, alongside Real Madrid, are very keen on signing the 21-year-old.

    Tchouameni is currently regarded as one of the most promising French players, having been heavily praised by Paul Pogba.

    "Very very good", said Pogba. "He's not a boy, he's a man.

    "It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

    "I hope to play plenty of games together and to always be on his side."

    sipa_35482312

    Despite Juventus' keen interest, the Italian side would be forced to sell either Aaron Ramsey or Weston McKennie in order to place a suitable bid for the midfielder.

    According to reports in Spain, AS Monaco would ask for at least €60 million from prospective suitors for the youngster.

    He originally joined Monaco in 2019 from Bordeaux in a deal worth €18 million, meaning that the French club would make in excess of €40 million profit from the deal.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35482312
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Keen on Signing Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

    42 seconds ago
    sipa_35378485
    Transfer News

    Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Hints at Future Amid Manchester City Links

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35510682
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Race For Aurelien Tchouameni

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (37)
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea Pair Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Following Takeover

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32231847
    News

    John Obi Mikel Reveals Former Club Pressured Him to Sign for Man United Before Chelsea Move

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (2)
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona Target Chelsea's Defensive Trio Ahead of Summer Moves

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32231847
    News

    John Obi Mikel Reveals Truth Regarding Kidnapping Rumours Before Chelsea Move

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35322384 (1)
    News

    Frank Leboeuf Tells Antonio Rudiger to Stay at Chelsea Because 'Everybody Else Hates Him'

    3 hours ago