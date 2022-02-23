Report: Chelsea Facing Battle to Keep Xavier Simons Amid Transfer Interest

Chelsea are facing a battle to keep academy prospect Xavier Simons within their ranks, according to reports.

The Blues man signed for the World Champions in 2016 from fellow west Londoners Brentford and has become one of the club's most exciting prospects.

However he only has four months left on his contract, with the 19-year-old expected to have a lot of interest in him in the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Nizaar Kinsella, via Goal, Brighton, Southampton, Norwich and Watford are believed to be showing an interest in the midfielder.

Championship clubs are also said to be keeping an eye on Simons, especially if he is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

However the report suggests that the youngster would like to remain at the west London side, but only if he is able to go out on loan next season for senior football and that he has a chance of making it into the first team at some point.

Simons has made 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, competing in the Premier League 2, the UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He was also given his first professional start in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie away at Brentford in December, where he played 65 minutes for Chelsea.

The 19-year-old was joined alongside fellow academy lads Harvey Vale and Jude Soonsup-Bell in the starting XI as the Blues beat the Bees 2-0.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now face Liverpool in the final on Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube