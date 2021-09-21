September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Failed in €100M Effort to Sign PSG's Marquinhos During Summer Transfer Window

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea were ready to make an offer of up to €100 million for PSG defenders Marquinhos during the summer transfer window, but both club and player said no, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side wanted a new central defender in the summer with Jules Kounde heavily linked with a switch from Sevilla, but no deal materialised due to the clubs failing to agree on a fee. 

But there were other names who were on the shortlist including Marquinhos, a defender Tuchel has worked with during his time with the Ligue 1 club.

sipa_35087206

And the Blues were reportedly serious about a move for the 27-year-old, a former teammate also of Thiago Silva. 

As per RMC Sport, Chelsea were 'ready to make an offer' of up to €100 million for the Brazilian but neither PSG or the player wanted to go any further to try to make a transfer happen. 

Marquinhos is 'feeling very good' at the Parc des Princes and is seen as an 'important part' of Mauricio Pochettino's side. 

sipa_35086949

Chelsea ended up with just two major signings in Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, as well as the free transfer of Marcus Bettinelli. 

Tuchel admitted after the transfer window shut that the club tried their best to bring in more names, mentioning Kounde's name. 

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done)," he said earlier this month.

"It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35086949
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Failed in €100M Effort to Sign PSG's Marquinhos During Summer Transfer Window

pjimage (48)
News

Report: Mount, Kante & Jorginho Set to Be Offered New Chelsea Deals

sipa_35000880
News

Why Chelsea Defender Marcos Alonso Is No Longer Taking the Knee

sipa_35136196
Features/Opinions

Saul & Werner to Return - Chelsea Fans Select Starting XI to Face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

pjimage (47)
News

Pulisic, Kante, Mendy: The Chelsea Team News Ahead of Aston Villa Cup Tie

sipa_28678813
News

'I'm Desperate For Games' - Danny Drinkwater Makes Chelsea Contract Admission

sipa_33567431
News

'We Need to Carry On' - Kante on Chelsea's Great Start to 2021/22 Season

sipa_32164309
News

Michael Owen Claims Chelsea are 'Carrying' Timo Werner and Kai Havertz