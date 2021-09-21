Report: Chelsea Failed in €100M Effort to Sign PSG's Marquinhos During Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea were ready to make an offer of up to €100 million for PSG defenders Marquinhos during the summer transfer window, but both club and player said no, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side wanted a new central defender in the summer with Jules Kounde heavily linked with a switch from Sevilla, but no deal materialised due to the clubs failing to agree on a fee.

But there were other names who were on the shortlist including Marquinhos, a defender Tuchel has worked with during his time with the Ligue 1 club.

And the Blues were reportedly serious about a move for the 27-year-old, a former teammate also of Thiago Silva.

As per RMC Sport, Chelsea were 'ready to make an offer' of up to €100 million for the Brazilian but neither PSG or the player wanted to go any further to try to make a transfer happen.

Marquinhos is 'feeling very good' at the Parc des Princes and is seen as an 'important part' of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Chelsea ended up with just two major signings in Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, as well as the free transfer of Marcus Bettinelli.

Tuchel admitted after the transfer window shut that the club tried their best to bring in more names, mentioning Kounde's name.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done)," he said earlier this month.

"It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."

