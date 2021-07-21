Report: Chelsea Failed in Attempt to Hijack Manchester United Deal for Raphaël Varane

Chelsea were unsuccessful in their bid to try and hijack Manchester United's deal for Real Madrid defender Raphaël Varane, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has agreed a contract with the Red Devils as per recent reports, with the World Cup winner understood to be 'keen' to sign for the Manchester outfit as he prepares to leave Madrid this summer.

The Blues, however, were interested in the France international's signature, and the former Lens star was shortlisted as a potential addition ahead of what could be a title-challenging campaign for the west Londoners.

(Photo by Oscar J Barroso/Sipa USA)

Speaking on The Football Terrace podcast, Dean Jones said: “I was told that Chelsea had tried to get involved in this (the race to sign Varane) as well.

“And it is interesting that Varane, if he’d been given those two options, would have chosen Manchester United ahead of Chelsea.

“We’ll find out in due course whether that’s true or not but, I think the idea of Varane joining United for under £50 million is just an unbelievable deal.”

(Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube