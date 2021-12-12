Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Report: Chelsea Fear Cesar Azpilicueta Exit Amid Interest From Barcelona

Chelsea are fearing a possible exit from defender and captain Cesar Azpilicueta amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The Blues captain is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season and has received plenty of interest from clubs across Europe, including Xavi's Barcelona.

Azpilicueta also finished 29th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or, level on points with Luka Modric.

As per ESPN, Chelsea are fearing the defender may leave the club at the end of the season, considering contract talks haven't progressed very far.

Thomas Tuchel's side had previously hoped that the 32-year-old would sign a contract extension in west London, but reports suggest that contract length may be the problem.

The Spanish international reportedly rejected the first contract Chelsea offered him due to them not offering a long enough contract.

Should Azpilicueta leave the Champions League winning side, Barcelona appear to be the leading club in the race for the defender's signature.

Xavi's side are in desperate need of quality players to reinforce their side, but they need to avoid big money signings due to their financial problems.

They are also targeting fellow Chelsea defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger who are also out of contract at the end of the season.

Reports also suggest that Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are another team interested in Azpilicueta's signature, as they consider the defender a suitable replacement for Kieran Trippier.

The former Tottenham star may make a return to the Premier League at the end of the current season.

