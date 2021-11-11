Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Fear Manchester United's 'Hunger' for Jules Kounde

    Chelsea target Jules Kounde is being lusted after by Manchester United and it is not making the west London side feel all too comfortable, according to reports.

    Thomas Tuchel's Blues were very keen to sign the defender in the summer, but a deal never managed to materialise itself.

    Kounde also made it clear in the summer that he was eager to join the Blues, and Tuchel's side are likely to make another move for him in January.

    As reported by Spanish news outlet AS, Manchester United are showing a huge interest in the French centre-back.

    After their summer signing Raphael Varane hasn't seemed to solve United's defensive issues, the Red Devils' main interest will be in a solid defender.

    Captain Harry Maguire is also proving to be inconsistent and at times unreliable; a problem that United are keen to fix.

    Kounde's release clause is currently €80 million, and Sevilla refused to let him go to Chelsea over summer after their €50 million bid.

    With his contract set to run out in 2024, the Spanish side are worried that a club like United may come along and take him by force in January with a lump sum.

    However, after the considerable amount of money that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side spent this summer that produced little reward, fans will be disappointed if the club have to resort to another €80 million signing to save them from a mid-table finish.

    United are currently sat at sixth place in the Premier League having conceded 17 goals; 13 more than Kounde rivals Chelsea.

