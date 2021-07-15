Report: Chelsea Could Lose Youngster Amid Premier League Interest

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Fear They Could Lose Youngster

The Blues could lose academy star.
Chelsea fear that they could lose youngster Lewis Bate this summer as the midfielder is getting a lot of offers from Premier League and Championship clubs, according to reports.

The central midfielder has a lot of potential but with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic holding the three places in midfield, chances will be limited for Bate.

As per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Chelsea 'fear' the loss of Bate due to interest from other clubs in England for the youngster.

The 18-year-old has trained with the first team previously but is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Chelsea, so could be tempted to transfer in order to get a better chance at first team football.

A loan move is probably next for Bate if he was to stay at Chelsea, but with several midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, the player could be set to leave this summer.

The midfielder has not had the chance to show his quality under Thomas Tuchel in pre-season, not being chosen to train with the first team and returning loanees as the player's returnded to Cobham ahead of the new season.

Chelsea have also been linked with midfield reinforcements this summer as West Ham United's Declan Rice, AS Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni and Italy's Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli all linked with the Blues.

This would push Bate further towards the exit door as the youngster considers his Chelsea future.

