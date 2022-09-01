Report: Chelsea Feels The Memphis Depay Deal Is Now Unlikely

Transfer deadline day has been a busy one for Chelsea this summer with a mix of departures of long servants and youngsters to new arrivals coming across Europe.

With only a few hours left to go, the Blues are still in talks with Barcelona's Memphis Depay.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Only a few hours earlier, Chelsea came to an agreement for Depay's teammate, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese forward has recently landed in London ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge which will see the player sign a two-year deal at the club.

Chelsea has also completed the signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus on a one-year loan deal with the option to sign a five-year contract.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It has been reported that Chelsea looked to bring the Dutch international to the club on a one-year contract but we now believe complications have appeared.

According to Nathan Gissing, despite Depay being keen on joining the Blues, Chelsea believes the deal is now unlikely to be completed and has become difficult.

Depay's future at Barcelona is currently unknown with the club already giving the player the green light to leave the Spanish side, only time will tell as the deadline of 11 pm is not far away.

Read More Chelsea Stories