Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Feels The Memphis Depay Deal Is Now Unlikely

Ex-Manchester United player Memphis Depay's return to the Premier League may be off after talks between Chelsea and Barcelona have slowed down.

Transfer deadline day has been a busy one for Chelsea this summer with a mix of departures of long servants and youngsters to new arrivals coming across Europe. 

With only a few hours left to go, the Blues are still in talks with Barcelona's Memphis Depay. 

Memphis Depay

Only a few hours earlier, Chelsea came to an agreement for Depay's teammate, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese forward has recently landed in London ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge which will see the player sign a two-year deal at the club. 

Chelsea has also completed the signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus on a one-year loan deal with the option to sign a five-year contract.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Memphis Depay

It has been reported that Chelsea looked to bring the Dutch international to the club on a one-year contract but we now believe complications have appeared. 

According to Nathan Gissing, despite Depay being keen on joining the Blues, Chelsea believes the deal is now unlikely to be completed and has become difficult. 

Depay's future at Barcelona is currently unknown with the club already giving the player the green light to leave the Spanish side, only time will tell as the deadline of 11 pm is not far away.

                                                   Read More Chelsea Stories

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang Arrives in London to Complete Chelsea Move

By Charlie Webb
Michy Batshuayi
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano: Michy Batshuayi Set To Join Nottingham Forest

By Melissa Edwards
Pulisic v Leeds
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Was Of Interest To Newcastle United

By Luka Foley
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Watch: Denis Zakaria Arrives in Turin for His Chelsea Medical

By Charlie Webb
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

BREAKING Fabrizio Romano Confirms A Deal Has Been Completed For Denis Zakaria

By Connor Dossi-White
Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Set to Accept Chelsea Offer

By Charlie Webb
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Set to Sign Juventus’ Denis Zakaria

By Charlie Webb
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfer News

Chelsea Midfield Hunt In Danger with PSV Not Keen On Selling Ibrahim Sangare

By Luka Foley