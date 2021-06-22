Report: Chelsea Identify Gerard Moreno as Plan B For Erling Haaland

Chelsea to turn to Spaniard if a deal for the Borussia Dortmund star falls through.

The Blues are facing a difficult task in concluding a deal for Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund as the German club have insisted that they will not sell the star this summer, leading Chelsea to consider other options.

It has been widely reported that the Norwegian is Chelsea's priority signing this summer, but there has been no breakthrough in negotiations with the Dortmund over the forward.

Therefore, as per Fichajes, via Sport Witness, Chelsea have identified Villarreal's Gerard Moreno as a 'plan B' if Haaland does not arrive this summer.

The striker had an impressive season for Villarreal Photo By EFE/Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA

The Europa League winner is appreciated by Thomas Tuchel and the manager sees him as a 'good option' due to his ability to 'move very well around the offensive flank and maintain the offensive dynamic of the team', according to the report.

The Blues see the striker, who finished the last season with 30 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, as a much cheaper option than Haaland and the player is prepared to seek a move this summer.

Moreno is currently playing for Spain at the European Championships, so do not expect this deal to materialise until after the tournament.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube