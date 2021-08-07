Report: Chelsea 'Willing to Pay' Fee for Romelu Lukaku as Blues Return Nears

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Romelu Lukaku after they found a breakthrough in a deal with Inter Milan over the weekend, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is on the verge of returning to west London this summer. Chelsea and Inter Milan remain locked in talks but as discussions continue, the parties are nearing an agreement.

Personal terms have been agreed between Lukaku and Chelsea, and now it is down to the transfer fee.

But as per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Chelsea are now 'willing to pay' £93.25 million (€110 million) for the Belgian this summer.

Photo by Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA

The Mail report Chelsea are expected to pay £95 million to bring their former striker back to the club after agreeing a reported five-year deal.

Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy revealed that talks went on until 7pm local time on Friday night as talks continued to finalise a deal which both parties are mutually happy with.

Chelsea's stance changed and they are ready to offer straight cash but Inter are claimed to want no less than €115 million, €5 million more than the Blues are currently offering.

But a deal is getting closer and closer and it's now a matter of time before Chelsea land a deal for Lukaku who will become their club-record signing.

(Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

What has been said about the deal?

Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn to links of Lukaku's return, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation."

While Lukaku's agent confirmed earlier this week that his future will be decided soon.

Federico Pastorello said: "You'll be able to listen to our reasons soon, however this turns out."

