Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Firm In Interest For Inter Milan Star Denzel Dumfries

The 26-year-old is in the Blues' sights following a transfer window of difficulty replenishing their defence.

Transfer expert David Ornstein has reported that the Blues hold strong interest in the Dutch player.

The London outfit have already dealt with Inter Milan this transfer window, after failed signing Romelu Lukaku has headed back to his former Italian club on loan.

The transfer would help the Blues' backline, which has taken a heavy hit this window.

The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen who have moved to Barcelona and Real Madrid has affected the side greatly, as well as wide defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are also rumoured to be looking for an exit.

The London outfit have solved one hole in the defence through the signing of acclaimed Napoli centreback Kalidou Koulibaly, but their is still work to be done this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kalidou Koulibaly

The Blues had been chasing Sevilla star Jules Kounde, but the long transfer saga ended in fellow Spanish side Barcelona signing a deal with the Seville club.

If signed, it is unclear how the defender would fit into the team, with Reece James sharing his position. It is possible he is sought as added depth for the position.

It is thought that interest in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana will not affect this deal and in fact, the Blues are wanting to sign both players before the end of the transfer window.

Read More Chelsea News

Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: David Ornstein Reveals Latest On Leicester Star Wesley Fofana

By Kieran Neller30 minutes ago
Millie Bright and Beth Mead
Features/Opinions

'All About The Team' - Chelsea's Millie Bright Ahead of Womens EURO Final

By Melissa Edwards6 hours ago
Emerson Palmieri
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Close To Letting Emerson Palmieri Leave To Lazio On A Loan Deal

By Connor Dossi-White6 hours ago
Benjamin Pavard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Wants To Stay At Bayern Munich

By Melissa Edwards7 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Sign Three More Players This Summer

By Melissa Edwards8 hours ago
Werner cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Attempt to Sign Josko Gvardiol From RB Leipzig With Timo Werner Being Apart Of The Deal

By Connor Dossi-White8 hours ago
Slonina
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Chicago Fire For Gabriel Slonina

By Connor Dossi-White10 hours ago
Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Pursuing Defender Milan Skriniar From Inter Milan

By Melissa Edwards23 hours ago