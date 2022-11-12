Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Following The Situation Of Rafael Leao Closely

Chelsea are following the situation of Rafael Leao at AC Milan closely.

Rafael Leao has been a long-term target for Chelsea, and as far as their main targets go, he is right up there with the clubs priority target.

Interest has cooled in recent weeks as the rumours circulated that Rafael Leao was set to sign a new contract with AC Milan, with the club growing increasingly confident that the player would sign the deal.

The contract situation is now becoming increasingly difficult, and Chelsea have monitoring the situation with great interest.

According to TuttoSport in Italy, the situation surrounding the contract of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is becoming increasingly complicated between the club and the player, and Chelsea have a keen eye on the situation.

Chelsea have wanted Rafael Leao for a long time, and had a bid rejected for the Portuguese winger at the end of the summer transfer window. AC Milan rejected a bid of around £70million.

The Italian club were confident that the player would sign a new deal, but the negotiations have become complicated, and Chelsea may be about to swoop back in and see if they can sign Leao.

Christopher Nkunku is a deal that's close to being done for Chelsea, and Todd Boehly could really win the hearts of Chelsea fans by signing Rafael Leao.

It could be one to keep an eye on, with Chelsea expected to certainly try to sign Leao at some point.

