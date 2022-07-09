Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea 'Forced To Speed Up' Negotiations For Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Chelsea have had a verbal agreement in place with Sevilla over defender Jules Kounde for some time, but with stalls in negotiations, the Blues are being pushed to speed things up. 

Thomas Tuchel and co have also been in conversations with Paris-Saint Germain's Presnel Kimpembe and Inter Milan's Skriniar. 

Jules Kounde

Kounde with an all or nothing slide tackle. 

The first positive news in a while regarding Chelsea's pursuit of the French international, came out at the start of the week when Marco Conterio revealed they were preparing an official bid worth €60 million, following the collapse of their Mattijhs de Ligt pursuit.

Now, according to reports, there seems to be a very familiar face getting in the way of their transfer as Barcelona make their interest known at the same time that the centre back admits he'd be up for a move to Camp Nou. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jules Kounde

Kounde in action for France. 

However, despite Barca's ability to put themselves in every Blue transfer deal this summer, Kounde's number one location is West London, and all they need to do is tie him down to a contract. 

AS has claimed that Koundé is in a ‘hurry’ to sort out his future so those at Stamford Bridge may have to defer from the slow transfer process they've loved all summer. 

                                                       Read More Chelsea News

Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

‘Follow in Mount’s Footsteps’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher Would Be a Great Singing for Aston Villa

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer News

Report: 20 ‘Top Clubs’ Are Interested in Chelsea Target Matheus Nunes

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

‘A Massive Miss’ - Pundit Thinks Manchester City Are Making a Mistake Selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta Champions League Trophy
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Cesar Azpilicueta's Transfer To Barcelona Is Not 'Imminent'

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Matthijs De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt Is Currently Only Negotiating with Bayern Munich

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘Play for Any Team’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Shouldn’t Be Worried About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

‘Down the Pecking Order’ - Pundit Urges Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi to Join Newcastle United

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Todd Boehly
News

‘Too Much for Him to Deal With’ - Pundit Thinks Todd Boehly Has Left Himself Open to Criticism This Transfer Window

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago