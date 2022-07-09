Report: Chelsea 'Forced To Speed Up' Negotiations For Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Chelsea have had a verbal agreement in place with Sevilla over defender Jules Kounde for some time, but with stalls in negotiations, the Blues are being pushed to speed things up.

Thomas Tuchel and co have also been in conversations with Paris-Saint Germain's Presnel Kimpembe and Inter Milan's Skriniar.

Kounde with an all or nothing slide tackle. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The first positive news in a while regarding Chelsea's pursuit of the French international, came out at the start of the week when Marco Conterio revealed they were preparing an official bid worth €60 million, following the collapse of their Mattijhs de Ligt pursuit.

Now, according to reports, there seems to be a very familiar face getting in the way of their transfer as Barcelona make their interest known at the same time that the centre back admits he'd be up for a move to Camp Nou.

Kounde in action for France. IMAGO / PanoramiC

However, despite Barca's ability to put themselves in every Blue transfer deal this summer, Kounde's number one location is West London, and all they need to do is tie him down to a contract.

AS has claimed that Koundé is in a ‘hurry’ to sort out his future so those at Stamford Bridge may have to defer from the slow transfer process they've loved all summer.

