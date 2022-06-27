Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Formally Approach Manchester City Over a Move For Raheem Sterling

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has made contact with Manchester City over a deal for England inetnational Raheem Sterling. 

Reports have circulated over the past few weeks about a potential transfer however it is now believed that a deal may potentially happen between the two clubs for Sterling. 

Raheem Sterling

Premier League Champions City where keen to offload the 27 year-old this summer and Chelsea emerged as the leading candidate to secure the attacker. 

City recently completed a deal with Arsenal for the transfer of Gabriel Jesus for a fee of £45 million and it is understood that a similar price tag could be accpeted by the Lancashire side for Sterling. 

According to Jack Gaughan, Chelsea owner Boehly has a view that a deal can be completed over the coming weeks. 

Raheem Sterling
It has already been reported that personal terms would not be an issue for Chelsea, with manager Thomas Tuchel having already spoken to Sterling who would be open for a move to the capital. 

Tuchel views Sterling as the main attacking priority for his side this summer and was eager to sign Sterling over France and Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele, who still remains as a target for Chelsea. 

