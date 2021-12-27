Report: Chelsea Forward Callum Hudson-Odoi Identified as Lazio Target Ahead of January Transfer Window

Lazio appear to have taken an interet in Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, identifying him as one of their top targets for the upcoming January transfer window, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has made ten league appearances under Thomas Tuchel this season and has struggled to nail a starting position for himself at the club due to facing tough competition.

As per Tuttosport, via Football Italia, Hudson-Odoi, alongside Layvin Kurzawa, is one of Lazio's top targets for next month's transfer window.

Manager Maurizio Sarri, who formerly managed Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea, is looking to push for a top four finish this season, and is thus looking to strengthen his attacking options.

To bring in any new players, Lazio will have to work on letting some go, including the likes of Vedat Muriqi, Denis Vavro, Riza Durmisi, Jordan Lukaku and Jony.

It was previously reported that Lazio were interested in Hudson-Odoi, with Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is currently on loan at Lyon, as the club's main transfer target.

Both players have been linked with permanent moves abroad, with Hudson-Odoi receiving plenty of interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund over the summer. The Englishman, however, was denied a move.

With Chelsea's current injury list mounting up, as well as various positive Covid-19 cases keeping players out of action, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to hold onto his players and not let go of many in January.

