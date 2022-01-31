Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Forward George Nunn Attracting Deadline Day Interest From Holland & Germany

Chelsea youngster George Nunn is attracting Deadline Day interest in Germany and Holland as he could move on loan, according to reports.

The 20-year-old could be one of many Chelsea youngsters to make a loan move late on in the window.

As per football.london, Nunn is attracting interest from several clubs in Holland and Germany ahead of the transfer deadline.

imago1004663851h

The forward joined Chelsea from Crewe Alexandra four years ago, with the Blues paying around £300,000 for the youngster.

He impressed during his time in the youth teams, scoring nine goals in 21 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign, more than Armando Broja in the same team. 

Read More

Recently, Nunn has filled in as a left wing-back for the Academy sides but with the addition of Dylan Williams from Derby County, Nunn could be allowed to leave on loan.

imago1002415209h

His current deal at the club expires at the end of the season after he earned a two and a half year extension back in 2020.

He could look for a loan move abroad to showcase his talents and perhaps earn a new Chelsea contract or encourage foreign clubs to make a move to sign him on a permanent deal after the expiration of his current contract.

Broja spent time on loan at Vitesse before earning a Premier League loan move at Southampton, a path that Nunn could look to follow if he is to live up to the potential that was on show during his time at Crewe.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002415209h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward George Nunn Attracting Deadline Day Interest From Holland & Germany

just now
imago1007964635h
News

Report: Frank Lampard Considering Chelsea Academy Coach Ashley Cole as Part of Everton Backroom Staff

30 minutes ago
imago1008694219h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in 'No Rush' to Make Decision Over Armando Broja Future

1 hour ago
imago0049551420h
Transfer News

Report: Southampton Keen to Sign Chelsea's Tino Anjorin in Summer Following Huddersfield Loan

1 hour ago
imago1009030342h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona 'Tried to Enter' Talks With Chelsea Over Ousmane Dembele but Thomas Tuchel Wants Summer Transfer

2 hours ago
imago1008971757h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reject Huddersfield Town Loan Bid for Harvey Vale

2 hours ago
imago1009102382h
Transfer News

Report: Ousmane Dembele Prefers Chelsea Move Despite No Interest in January Transfer From Blues

3 hours ago
imago1008934178h (1)
News

Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News - Ousmane Dembele Holding Out for Summer Switch to Stamford Bridge

3 hours ago