Report: Chelsea Forward George Nunn Attracting Deadline Day Interest From Holland & Germany
Chelsea youngster George Nunn is attracting Deadline Day interest in Germany and Holland as he could move on loan, according to reports.
The 20-year-old could be one of many Chelsea youngsters to make a loan move late on in the window.
As per football.london, Nunn is attracting interest from several clubs in Holland and Germany ahead of the transfer deadline.
The forward joined Chelsea from Crewe Alexandra four years ago, with the Blues paying around £300,000 for the youngster.
He impressed during his time in the youth teams, scoring nine goals in 21 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign, more than Armando Broja in the same team.
Read More
Recently, Nunn has filled in as a left wing-back for the Academy sides but with the addition of Dylan Williams from Derby County, Nunn could be allowed to leave on loan.
His current deal at the club expires at the end of the season after he earned a two and a half year extension back in 2020.
He could look for a loan move abroad to showcase his talents and perhaps earn a new Chelsea contract or encourage foreign clubs to make a move to sign him on a permanent deal after the expiration of his current contract.
Broja spent time on loan at Vitesse before earning a Premier League loan move at Southampton, a path that Nunn could look to follow if he is to live up to the potential that was on show during his time at Crewe.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube