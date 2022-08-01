Report: Chelsea Forward Michy Batshuayi Is Open For A Move To Frank Lampard's Everton
Belgian international Michy Batshuayi never really settled to life at Chelsea after seeing regular loan spells sending him across various teams in Europe.
Batshuayi seemed to find decent form for his recent loan side Besiktas, scoring 14 goals in 33 games played. The 28-year-old is set to return from his loan and find a new club.
According to Talk Sport, Batshuayi is open to a move to the Toffees in search of Premier League football once again.
Everton Boss and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard seems to be keen on bringing in the Belgian to the club to try to fill the boots of the departed Richarlison.
With Batshuayi entering the final year of his contract, Thomas Tuchel will look to offload the 28-year-old as he will not be a part of the German boss's plans for the upcoming season.
Batshuayi is not the only Chelsea player that the Toffees are eyeing up this summer. Everton has also been linked to the likes of Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Armando Broja, and Ross Barkley.
Everton has already brought in the likes of James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil, who were teammates at Burnley.
After receiving £60 million for Richarlison, we can expect Everton to spend this summer to make sure they no longer find themselves in a relegation battle.
