Report: Chelsea Forward Tammy Abraham 'Admired' By Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a loan switch to the Gunners, who are the favourites to land the English striker, a boyhood fan of the club.

Abraham is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel placing his faith in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount to deliver the goods.

The Cobham graduate has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that the west London side had looked into the possibility of including him in an exchange deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who is top of the German boss' wishlist ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to The Athletic, several key figures among the Arsenal faithful, including manager Mikel Arteta, admire the forward, who has emerged as a potential target for the north London outfit ahead of what could be a massive squad overhaul for the Spanish boss' side.

It has further been stated that Abraham is aware of Arsenal's interest, and is open to move to the Emirates Stadium after effectively falling out of favour with Tuchel, who often excluded the striker altogether from the matchday squad towards the business end of the previous season.

It is worth noting however, that any potential deal for the London-born attacker will depend on outgoings, as Arsenal look to offload several names before announcing fresh arrivals.

(Photo by José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA)

Furthermore, Chelsea have set an asking price of £40 million for their number nine - a figure that has led Arsenal to offer a loan move for Abraham.

The likes of West Ham and Aston Villa are also in the running in secure the forward's signature, with previous reports suggesting that Abraham was initially most keen to join the Hammers in the summer.

Abraham's departure would free up space in Chelsea's squad as the Blues plan a blockbuster move for Haaland, who netted 41 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund last term.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube