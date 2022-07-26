Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Forward Timo Werner On Juventus' Shortlist

Following a disappointing season, many of Chelsea's forwards have found themselves made available this summer, with one on the radar of Italian giants Juventus.

With a World Cup on the horizon and still struggling to adapt to English football, Timo Werner has been left to consider his future with Chelsea this summer. Recent reports out of Italy state he might find a lifeline by way of Juventus.

Timo Werner

Reports on Monday from Di Marzio are the source of this news. He reported that the German is on Juventus' transfer shortlist this summer, as they look to retool their forward line in a bid to regain the Scudetto next season.

The two clubs have reportedly already discussed the 26-year-old's future this summer. When attempting to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Chelsea offered Werner, meaning Juventus must hold some interest in the forward. 

Werner cover
This new development follows recent reports about the German's unhappiness at Chelsea and his desire to depart. Matt Law recently claimed he is one of many who are looking for an exit from West London this summer. 

Florian Plettenberg has expanded on the reasoning behind this desire. Werner reportedly finds his manager to be 'too critical and skeptical' of him, with their relationship lacking 'harmony'.

Timo Werner

Werner angling for a move is hardly a surprise. He has struggled to both nail down a spot in Thomas Tuchel's preferred eleven and to make the most of the opportunities he has received in his two seasons at the club.

Given his age and his goal-scoring prowess in Germany, the 26-year-old should not be short of suitors this summer, with Juventus holding an interest. 

Timo Werner
