Report: Chelsea Frustrated by Andreas Christensen as Barcelona Grow in Confidence

Chelsea have grown frustrated by Andreas Christensen's reluctance to sign a contract extension at the club as Barcelona are growing in confidence regarding signing the Dane, according to reports.

The 25-year-old could be ready to make his first professional transfer, leaving Chelsea at the end of his contract in June.

As per Standard Sport, Tuchel and the Chelsea board are growing in frustration at Christensen due to his reluctance to sign.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The report continues to state that it is believed Barca are now growing confident he will be convinced to walk away from the European champions and become part of Xavi’s side at the Camp Nou.

This comes after it has been reported that Cesar Azpilicueta's move to Barcelona is 'done' as the club captain will depart Chelsea, and now Christesnen could follow him out the door in a defensive overhaul at the club.

The Dane's demands had 'not gone down well' at Chelsea as they are not willing to allow the central defender to dictate the negotiations.

Christensen is currently in self-isolation having tested positive for Covid-19, but his time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end as links to Barcelona strengthen by the day.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

At the end of November 2021, Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," Tuchel said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

However, with Chelsea clearly frustrated at Christensen's demands, it appears that he could leave the club at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube