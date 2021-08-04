Report: Chelsea End Erling Haaland Transfer Pursuit Amid Lukaku Chase

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was Chelsea's top striker target this summer but a deal was always going to be difficult following the departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Haaland has a release clause of £68 million that becomes active next summer and Dortmund were reluctant to let go of their star man this window. It would have had to take an astronomical fee for the Blues to land the Norwegian this month, but the pursuit is now over.

As per Dominic Fifield of the Athletic, Chelsea have given up on the deal to land Haaland this summer, turning their attention to Lukaku.

Dortmund were always insistent on Haaland remaining at the club for the 2021/22 season and that appears to be the case now, which will see them now keep him for a further year before his expected departure at the end of the season.

It had been also claimed Chelsea had a bid rejected of €130 million for Haaland, however those reports have been refuted.

Chelsea have now switched their focus to 'back up' option Lukaku. They have had bids already rejected for the 28-year-old but are set to make another move as they plan for his return to west London.

Lukaku netted 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 Serie A appearances last term which saw Inter Milan go on to win the Scudetto.

The Belgian is ready for a return to Chelsea and Roman Abramovich, and Thomas Tuchel finally have their striker they have craved all summer-long.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube