Report: Chelsea Given Hope as Blues Make Move for Barcelona Starlet Ilaix Moriba - Manchester City Also Interested

Report: Chelsea Given Hope as Blues Make Move for Barcelona Starlet Ilaix Moriba

The Blues are set to move for the youngster.
Chelsea have already made the first move to 'test' Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba, according to reports.

The young midfielder has been removed from the Spanish side's first team squad until he signs a contract renewal.

As per Manchester Evening News via SPORT, this gesture has not pleased the player and Chelsea have made the first move, offering Moriba an 'attractive proposal'.

However, Manchester City are providing competition for the Blues.

Both clubs are willing to offer Moriba a contract worth up to €6 million a year, which would double what he is currently earning.

Pep Guardiola is a strong admirer of the midfielder, making the deal difficult for Chelsea as they are set to go head to head with the Citizens for the signing.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

