Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane Chances Revealed as Blues Get Boos Following Erling Haaland Blow

The club could miss out on their main target so must look at other options.

There is an update in Chelsea's search for a striker this season, following news that Erlign Haaland is preparing for another season at Borussia Dortmund - with Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane seen as the alternative options, according to reports.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Kane and Lukaku as their search for a goalscorer continues.

As per The Athletic, any deal to sign Kane could be made easier with a cash-plus-player deal whilst Lukaku could be interested in returning to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's main target appears to be Haaland but the Blues are eyeing up alternatives (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have 'sought to establish' Kane's intentions following an impressive Euro 2020 campaign from the England captiain.

The Athletic continue to report that any deal may be more appealing to Tottenham owner Daniel Levy as the Blues could involve a player in the deal such as Tammy Abraham, who would be more realistic than any player that Manchester City could offer for the striker.

However, it is unaware whether Kane would be willing to risk the anger of Spurs fans by moving to a London rival.

Could Kane swap Spurs for Chelsea? (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Inter Milan's Lukaku has been strongly linked with a return to Chelsea and The Athletic report that the striker believers there is 'a case of unfinished business' in London.

The Blues also hold a great relationship with the player's agent, Federico Pastorello, which could make a deal easier.

However, Inter Milan do not wish to sell the 28-year-old, who is valued at over £100 million.

Lukaku has unfinished business at Chelsea (Photo by Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA)

Inter's financial troubles were eased by the sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG so they do not need to sell the forward this summer.

It remains to be seen as to who Chelsea will sign this window as the search for a striker continues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube