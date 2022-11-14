Report: Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Is Considering Leaving The Club

Edouard Mendy was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world for a long time under Thomas Tuchel, and his performances warranted such a claim for a long time.

Mendy was a big part of the Champions League victory, and the Super Cup and Club World Cup victories too. Performances started to wane towards the end of Tuchel's reign, and injury meant Kepa Arrizabalaga got his chance.

The Spaniard took it, with Graham Potter making Mendy fight for his place back, which has now reportedly made the Senegal international consider his future at the club.

Edouard Mendy is considering leaving Chelsea. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is considering his future at Chelsea after a rough couple of months for himself at the club.

Chelsea have lost three out of four games since Mendy came back into the side for the injured Kepa, and can't seem to catch a break in blue this season.

Any move is unlikely to happen in January, with next summer being a more likely avenue of exit for Mendy to go down.

Edouard Mendy is entering the final two years of his Chelsea contract. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea have Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina joining the squad after the World Cup, but in terms of a direct replacement for Mendy, Graham Potter is eyeing Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

There has been no progress made on a new contract for Mendy as of now, and his future remains in the balance for the time being.

Read More Chelsea Stories