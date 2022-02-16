Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga First Choice Target for Maurizio Sarri at Lazio

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga is Maurizio Sarri's first choice target as a replacement goalkeeper for Lazio's Thomas Strakosha ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sarri originally brought Kepa to Chelsea back in August 2018 but the goalkeeper has failed to impress too much in west London since his arrival.

However, this season, under manager Thomas Tuchel, Kepa has begun to improve his performances, leaving Blues fans more impressed by his abilities between the sticks.

imago1009556562h

As per Il Messaggero, via Inside Futbol, Kepa is Sarri's first choice to replace current goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

The report goes on to state, however, that the Spaniard is not unanimously seen as the preferred option, with Lazio's sporting director, Igli Tare, preferring Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Read More

Rico is currently on loan from the French giants at Spanish side Mallorca, having made a total of two appearances so far since arriving in January.

Kepa is currently Thomas Tuchel's second choice goalkeeper behind Senegalese international Edouard Mendy.

imago1009226751h

But with Mendy's absence from west London throughout January due to his international obligations, Kepa has been given the opportunity to stand in for him and he has certainly impressed Blues fans.

The 27-year-old helped his side lift the FIFA Club World Cup on 12 February with his performances, but sadly for the Spaniard, he was dropped in the final for returning keeper Mendy.

According to reports, Chelsea are open to offers for Arrizabalaga, who they believe may deserve more game time than he is likely to receive in west London.

