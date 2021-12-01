Report: Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is 'Dream' Signing for Juventus Ahead of Potential January Loan

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga is the 'dream' signing for Juventus in January, according to reports in Italy.The Spaniard hasn't featured regularly for Chelsea this season, making his appearances mainly in the Carabao Cup, with a UEFA Super Cup match-winning cameo.

As per Corrierre dello Sport via Sport Witness, Kepa has been identified as a dream signing for the Serie A side ahead of the January transfer window.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, the report continues to state that any move for the goalkeeper would need Chelsea to help out with the wages as they are 'pharoanic' at €5 million a year. Around half of that would need to be covered by the Blues, making a deal unlikely.

Furthermore, Mendy jets off to the African Cup of Nation in January, meaning that Chelsea will need a second-choice goalkeeper to fill in and that is currently the role of Kepa. The third-choice goalkeeper, Marcus Bettinelli, played in the Championship last season and may not be trusted with this responsability.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Corriere dello Sport conculde by stating that a deal in January seems unlikely but Juventus could make a move for Kepa in the summer.

It is believed that Chelsea would be looking for a high fee to sell the goalkeeper after breaking the record fee for a shot-stopped when they signed Kepa.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube