Report: Chelsea Going In for Super Talent Khvicha Kvaratskheila

Chelsea's busy summer transfer window has earned them a lot of raised expectations for the season, after spending over £200m on new recruits and offloading a handful of their own, it has been a couple months of settling in for the Blues.

There has also been the arrival of head coach Graham Potter and everything seems to be working out as Chelsea enter their ninth match still unbeaten under the new management.

But there is always room for improvement as the club reportedly enter the race for the very highly rated youngster, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Who is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

A report from Napoli Magazine has claimed that Chelsea are 'ready to swoop' in for Napoli's left-winger, after the 21-year-old caught the eye of some of Europe's top clubs following his strong showing versus Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

The Georgia international joined the Serie A giants in July from Dinamo Batumi and already has 10 goals contributions in the league, as well as five more in four UCL appearances.

He was his nation's Footballer of The Year in 2020 and has 10 goals in 19 international caps. The attacker also previously played his club football in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow where he won one domestic cup back in 2019.

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

Manchester City have been heavily linked with Kvaratskhelia so it will be a big race for the youngster's signature, should Chelsea attempt to bring him to West London in January.

